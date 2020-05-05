2334 33RD Street

Amenities

This spacious traditional compound style home offers 4,594 square feet of living space with the main house, separate guest quarters, and a pool. The kitchen offers dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, & a glass tile backsplash. The master suite features an elegant ensuite bathroom & a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom is equipped with a dual sink vanity, separate tub & shower. The private balcony off the master suite can be accessed through glass sliding doors. Lazy summer days will be spent slipping into the resort-style pool & spa for a dip, or enjoying the pool views from the pool house, which offers even more space for indoor entertainment. All of the bedrooms in the home have on suite bathrooms, which match the sleek, elegant feeling of the rest of the house. A two-car garage complements the facade & offers plenty of room for storage. This is a furnished lease. The homeowner is not open to leasing to groups. Contact us to schedule a private showing!