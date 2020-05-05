All apartments in Santa Monica
2334 33RD Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

2334 33RD Street

2334 33rd Street
Location

2334 33rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This spacious traditional compound style home offers 4,594 square feet of living space with the main house, separate guest quarters, and a pool. The kitchen offers dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, & a glass tile backsplash. The master suite features an elegant ensuite bathroom & a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom is equipped with a dual sink vanity, separate tub & shower. The private balcony off the master suite can be accessed through glass sliding doors. Lazy summer days will be spent slipping into the resort-style pool & spa for a dip, or enjoying the pool views from the pool house, which offers even more space for indoor entertainment. All of the bedrooms in the home have on suite bathrooms, which match the sleek, elegant feeling of the rest of the house. A two-car garage complements the facade & offers plenty of room for storage. This is a furnished lease. The homeowner is not open to leasing to groups. Contact us to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 33RD Street have any available units?
2334 33RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2334 33RD Street have?
Some of 2334 33RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 33RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
2334 33RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 33RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 2334 33RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2334 33RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 2334 33RD Street offers parking.
Does 2334 33RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 33RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 33RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 2334 33RD Street has a pool.
Does 2334 33RD Street have accessible units?
No, 2334 33RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 33RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 33RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2334 33RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2334 33RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
