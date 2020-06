Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully Remodeled Townhouse in the heart of Santa Monica / Sunset Park. The spacious living room leads to open kitchen and wet bar, complete with new appliances, counter tops, new flooring, high ceilings, and private outdoor patio. Three spacious bedrooms on the second floor with renovated bathrooms, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet in the master, and in unit washer / dryer. Two side by side parking spots.