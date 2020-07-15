All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:28 PM

2223 NAVY Street

2223 Navy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Navy Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3BR Bungalow house in coveted Sunset Park neighborhood. Beautifully landscaped with fenced grassy back and front yards and trellis-covered dining patio, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Inside, an open living room with cozy fireplace, ample windows, and a bonus space that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. Kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances and breakfast dining nook. Inside washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout, and double doors that open to private rear yard with detached two-car garage and additional driveway parking space. Welcome Home! Note: LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 NAVY Street have any available units?
2223 NAVY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2223 NAVY Street have?
Some of 2223 NAVY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 NAVY Street currently offering any rent specials?
2223 NAVY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 NAVY Street pet-friendly?
No, 2223 NAVY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2223 NAVY Street offer parking?
Yes, 2223 NAVY Street offers parking.
Does 2223 NAVY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 NAVY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 NAVY Street have a pool?
No, 2223 NAVY Street does not have a pool.
Does 2223 NAVY Street have accessible units?
No, 2223 NAVY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 NAVY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 NAVY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 NAVY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 NAVY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
