2223 NAVY Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3BR Bungalow house in coveted Sunset Park neighborhood. Beautifully landscaped with fenced grassy back and front yards and trellis-covered dining patio, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Inside, an open living room with cozy fireplace, ample windows, and a bonus space that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. Kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances and breakfast dining nook. Inside washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout, and double doors that open to private rear yard with detached two-car garage and additional driveway parking space. Welcome Home! Note: LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED**