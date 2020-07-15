2223 NAVY Street

Amenities
Charming 3BR Bungalow house in coveted Sunset Park neighborhood. Beautifully landscaped with fenced grassy back and front yards and trellis-covered dining patio, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Inside, an open living room with cozy fireplace, ample windows, and a bonus space that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. Kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances and breakfast dining nook. Inside washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout, and double doors that open to private rear yard with detached two-car garage and additional driveway parking space. Welcome Home! Note: LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED**