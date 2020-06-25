2124 Yorkshire Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Come and see this lovely unfurnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single-family home in the friendly Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica, California! With a high walk and bike scores, surely this location is rated as very walkable and bikeable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle, going to and from Downtown Santa Monica. 2124 Yorkshire Avenue is approximately just a 14-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 26th Street / Bergamot Station stop.



The 1,350 square-foot homes interior bright and airy and is layered mostly with hardwood and tile flooring, big windows with curtains, tiled back sunroom, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The stone tiled kitchen has cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops with backsplash, and ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances like refrigerator, an island with oven/range, dishwasher, stove, and a washer/dryer (Wi-Fi capable) with extra pedestal. The bedrooms are comfy and well-ventilated, thanks to its wide single-hung windows. Its nicely tiled bathroom has a vanity, and shower curtain partitioned shower/tub. It has an installed air condition unit, forced air heating, ceiling fans, and nest thermostat for climate control. For vehicle parking, an attached garage is included plus 5-car off street parking, 2-car parking in front of the gate, and 1-car parking at the back (alley access). Pets are very much allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet.



Nearby parks: Stewart Street Park, Virginia Avenue Park, and Clover Park.



Walk Score: 81

Bike Score: 76



Nearby Schools:

Edison Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 9/10

John Adams Middle School - 1.01 miles, 7/10

Santa Monica High School - 1.71 miles, 9/10

Grant Elementary School - 0.44 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 miles

R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.1 miles

5 Olympic Blvd - 0.4 miles

16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.4 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.5 miles



