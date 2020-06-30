All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

2031 21ST Street

2031 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2031 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Extraordinary Santa Monica Craftsman Beauty with charm beyond words! You'll be enchanted from the moment you approach this precious gem of a home. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full Bath with a spectacular backyard and exquisite landscaping. Almost every inch of this lovely home has been updated and remodeled with beautiful taste and quality including new Windows and Hardwood Floors, Kitchen and Bathroom and more. Just around the corner from a wonderful Saturday Farmers Market in Sunset Park with easy access to the 10 and the Metro Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 21ST Street have any available units?
2031 21ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2031 21ST Street have?
Some of 2031 21ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 21ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
2031 21ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 21ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 2031 21ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2031 21ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 2031 21ST Street offers parking.
Does 2031 21ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 21ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 21ST Street have a pool?
No, 2031 21ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 2031 21ST Street have accessible units?
No, 2031 21ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 21ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 21ST Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 21ST Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 21ST Street does not have units with air conditioning.

