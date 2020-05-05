All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4

2020 Delaware Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Delaware Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CUSTOM DESIGNED 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN SANTA MONICA WITH PATIO!
What a unique opportunity! Less than two miles from the beach in the thriving Pico neighborhood, this 3 BR/2.5 BA condo is a rare find indeed.
Is convenience a must? With a washer/dryer IN UNIT, two side-by-side parking spots, and on-site storage, we got you covered. Location couldn't be better either, with Santa Monica college, Whole Foods 365, bars, restaurants, parks, and the library all within blocks! Will Rogers and Edison Elementary nearby (renter to independently verify school disctrict/schools).
Like to live in style? Look no further. Just a few examples of the incredible updates: French Oak wood floors, Turkish marble, Italian porcelain tiles, dual pane windows, and LED lighting throughout.
Is cooking your thang? Well, you'll be happy to know, it has completely new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, range, refrigerator/freezer, garbage disposal, and a reverse osmosis water filter system!
Are you a technology enthusiast? Not to be outdone, the bathrooms also feature state-of-the-art amenities, such as REMOTE OPERATED Japanese toilets, and a jacuzzi tub!
Love to entertain? Welp, we got you there too! This unit comes with a 122" projection screen, including a surround system!
Cats will be purrrfect (with pet deposit), but no pooches please.
We can't wait to show you this exciting unit. Contact us today for a showing!

Available now!
One year lease
1 month's rent deposit (+cat deposit if applicable)
Cats ok with deposit, no dogs
2 car side-by-side gated/covered parking
Add'l storage
Tenant pays gas/electricity

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 have any available units?
2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 have?
Some of 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 offers parking.
Does 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 have a pool?
No, 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 have accessible units?
No, 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 DELAWARE AVE UNIT 4 # 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
