2011 5th street Apt B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 2 bedroom Santa Monica apartment Steps from the beach - Location, location! Spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment available in a great Santa Monica neighborhood... easy access to all of Santa Monica and LA. Apartment is located only 5 blocks from the water in between Venice and Santa Monica, Ocean Park area, perfect safe location for the all the beach lovers. Tenant pays gas electric, owner pays water and trash. Free laundry inside the unit! Window AC

Tandem Parking included for two cars. Nice upstairs unit with wood flooring all around. Please contact Dorian at 310-592-0788 to schedule showing.



Good Luck on your search!



(RLNE5592708)