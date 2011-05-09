All apartments in Santa Monica
2011 5th street Apt B

2011 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2011 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom Santa Monica apartment Steps from the beach - Location, location! Spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment available in a great Santa Monica neighborhood... easy access to all of Santa Monica and LA. Apartment is located only 5 blocks from the water in between Venice and Santa Monica, Ocean Park area, perfect safe location for the all the beach lovers. Tenant pays gas electric, owner pays water and trash. Free laundry inside the unit! Window AC
Tandem Parking included for two cars. Nice upstairs unit with wood flooring all around. Please contact Dorian at 310-592-0788 to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 5th street Apt B have any available units?
2011 5th street Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2011 5th street Apt B have?
Some of 2011 5th street Apt B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 5th street Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
2011 5th street Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 5th street Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 5th street Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 2011 5th street Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 2011 5th street Apt B offers parking.
Does 2011 5th street Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 5th street Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 5th street Apt B have a pool?
No, 2011 5th street Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 2011 5th street Apt B have accessible units?
No, 2011 5th street Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 5th street Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 5th street Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 5th street Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2011 5th street Apt B has units with air conditioning.
