Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming lower one bedroom in a triplex. The apt. has hardwood floors and 9 foot ceilings. There is a 250 square foot private fenced in yard with a deck. The ocean park neighborhood is convenient to the beach, shopping, and restaurants.

The beach is a 5-10 minute walk down the hill land there is public transpiration near by. The neighborhood is quiet.

There is a washer and dryer in the unit. There is no dishwasher and no air conditioning, but there is a ceiling fan in the dining room and a fan in the bedroom. We are on a hill, so there are plenty of ocean breezes. The unit is very private and has a front and rear entrance. The outdoor space is not shared. Lax is 20 minutes away and there is a train going to downtown Los Angeles, that is a 15 minute walk. You really do not have to have a car to enjoy the surrounding area. the cleaning fee is 150. and is non-refundable. If there are pets, cleaning fee varies according to the pet. SORRY NO CATS BECAUSE OF ALLERGIES. Rent may vary according to timeframe.310--392-0052