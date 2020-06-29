1915 12th Street Unit A

Amenities
Cozy, UNFURNISHED, 1 BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT in the quiet neighborhood of Pico in Santa Monica.
The charming interior features polish hardwood and tile floors, and windows with blinds for privacy. The rustic kitchen with a half-wall is equipped with smooth countertops, ample storage in the fine wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. The tiled bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, a pedestal sink surmounted by a mirrored medicine cabinet, and a functional toilet.
The exterior features yard and assigned parking. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer in the kitchen and for climate control, gas heating is installed. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.
Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping.
The propertys Walkscore is 80/100 and Bikescore is 93/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.
Nearby Parks: Memorial Park, Corsair Stadium, Joslyn Park, and Hotchkiss Park.
Bus lines:
7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 mile
44 17th St Sta - SMC Bundy Campus - 0.2 mile
42 SMC- 17th St Station - Montana - 0.2 mile
43 26th Street - 0.2 mile
Rail Lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.5 mile
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.
(RLNE5343389)