1915 12th Street Unit A
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

1915 12th Street Unit A

1915 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1915 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Cozy, UNFURNISHED, 1 BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT in the quiet neighborhood of Pico in Santa Monica.

The charming interior features polish hardwood and tile floors, and windows with blinds for privacy. The rustic kitchen with a half-wall is equipped with smooth countertops, ample storage in the fine wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. The tiled bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, a pedestal sink surmounted by a mirrored medicine cabinet, and a functional toilet.

The exterior features yard and assigned parking. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer in the kitchen and for climate control, gas heating is installed. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping.

The propertys Walkscore is 80/100 and Bikescore is 93/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.

Nearby Parks: Memorial Park, Corsair Stadium, Joslyn Park, and Hotchkiss Park.

Bus lines:
7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 mile
44 17th St Sta - SMC Bundy Campus - 0.2 mile
42 SMC- 17th St Station - Montana - 0.2 mile
43 26th Street - 0.2 mile

Rail Lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.5 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

(RLNE5343389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

