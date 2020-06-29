1915 12th Street Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Cozy, UNFURNISHED, 1 BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT in the quiet neighborhood of Pico in Santa Monica.



The charming interior features polish hardwood and tile floors, and windows with blinds for privacy. The rustic kitchen with a half-wall is equipped with smooth countertops, ample storage in the fine wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. The tiled bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, a pedestal sink surmounted by a mirrored medicine cabinet, and a functional toilet.



The exterior features yard and assigned parking. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer in the kitchen and for climate control, gas heating is installed. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping.



The propertys Walkscore is 80/100 and Bikescore is 93/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.



Nearby Parks: Memorial Park, Corsair Stadium, Joslyn Park, and Hotchkiss Park.



Bus lines:

7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 mile

44 17th St Sta - SMC Bundy Campus - 0.2 mile

42 SMC- 17th St Station - Montana - 0.2 mile

43 26th Street - 0.2 mile



Rail Lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.5 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



(RLNE5343389)