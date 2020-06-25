1912 BROADWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking

Incredible Live/Work Loft Space with High ceilings built in 2008. This creative loft space includes a street level front door past your gated private patio and a front door from the interior of the building. Security system, Video intercom and pre-wired for Direct TV or Time Warner Cable. The floor plan is Open with Bamboo floors, Large windows with a beautiful fireplace. The sleek Italian kitchen features Caesar stone counter tops, tiled floor and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has a rectangular wide double faucet sink, large deep Bathtub with a glass door for soaking and an oversized shower head. There is a big walk-in closet with enough space for any fashionista. In Unit LG stack-able washer and dryer. 2 side by side secured covered parking spots with additional storage.~cafe in the building serving Italian food and coffee, gym across the road, three grocery stores less than a mile away, easy access to the 10 freeway and only 2 blocks from the 17th street Metro light rail.