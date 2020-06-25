All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

1912 BROADWAY

1912 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
Incredible Live/Work Loft Space with High ceilings built in 2008. This creative loft space includes a street level front door past your gated private patio and a front door from the interior of the building. Security system, Video intercom and pre-wired for Direct TV or Time Warner Cable. The floor plan is Open with Bamboo floors, Large windows with a beautiful fireplace. The sleek Italian kitchen features Caesar stone counter tops, tiled floor and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has a rectangular wide double faucet sink, large deep Bathtub with a glass door for soaking and an oversized shower head. There is a big walk-in closet with enough space for any fashionista. In Unit LG stack-able washer and dryer. 2 side by side secured covered parking spots with additional storage.~cafe in the building serving Italian food and coffee, gym across the road, three grocery stores less than a mile away, easy access to the 10 freeway and only 2 blocks from the 17th street Metro light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 BROADWAY have any available units?
1912 BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1912 BROADWAY have?
Some of 1912 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1912 BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1912 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1912 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1912 BROADWAY offers parking.
Does 1912 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 1912 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1912 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 1912 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
