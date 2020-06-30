Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated rent controlled

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage rent controlled

Location, Location, Location. Do not miss this golden opportunity to enjoy beautiful Santa Monica, Silicon Beach living at its best. This unit has 2 bedroom, one bathroom with the new kitchen. With an open floor concept will take your breath away. This is flanked with hardwood flooring and copious cabinet space for storage. This back unit is located in the prime of Santa Monica, in one of the best school districts, close to the Santa Monica Pier & 3rd street Promenade This is within walking distance to Santa Monica College, shopping, numerous restaurants and nightlife. Access to Metro link and the bus system is easy and accessible. This property has an enclosed garage for 1 car and parking on a street with city permit. property is a vacant and ready to move in.



Broker agent does not guarantee for the accuracy of sq-feet age, and rent control permits. Tenants or tenant agent should do their due diligence and verify the accuracy of information provided.



Supply a tri merge credit report including all 3 scores, if you cannot obtain I can do so for $30 single or $50 responsible. Also, for employed applicant/s, provide copy of drivers license, months worth of paycheck stubs and two month of bank statement. Tenant should have Renters insurance with liability coverage.