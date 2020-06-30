All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1844 18th

1844 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1844 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
rent controlled
Location, Location, Location. Do not miss this golden opportunity to enjoy beautiful Santa Monica, Silicon Beach living at its best. This unit has 2 bedroom, one bathroom with the new kitchen. With an open floor concept will take your breath away. This is flanked with hardwood flooring and copious cabinet space for storage. This back unit is located in the prime of Santa Monica, in one of the best school districts, close to the Santa Monica Pier & 3rd street Promenade This is within walking distance to Santa Monica College, shopping, numerous restaurants and nightlife. Access to Metro link and the bus system is easy and accessible. This property has an enclosed garage for 1 car and parking on a street with city permit. property is a vacant and ready to move in.

Broker agent does not guarantee for the accuracy of sq-feet age, and rent control permits. Tenants or tenant agent should do their due diligence and verify the accuracy of information provided.

Supply a tri merge credit report including all 3 scores, if you cannot obtain I can do so for $30 single or $50 responsible. Also, for employed applicant/s, provide copy of drivers license, months worth of paycheck stubs and two month of bank statement. Tenant should have Renters insurance with liability coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 18th have any available units?
1844 18th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1844 18th have?
Some of 1844 18th's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 18th currently offering any rent specials?
1844 18th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 18th pet-friendly?
No, 1844 18th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1844 18th offer parking?
Yes, 1844 18th offers parking.
Does 1844 18th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 18th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 18th have a pool?
No, 1844 18th does not have a pool.
Does 1844 18th have accessible units?
No, 1844 18th does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 18th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 18th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 18th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1844 18th does not have units with air conditioning.

