1631 ASHLAND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Hip Deco inspired single level home located on serene Ashland Ave, across from a beautiful pocket park in Sunset Park. The living room with expansive windows has a fireplace and wood floors. The den with attached half bath, could be a 3rd bedroom. There is a formal dining room and bright sunny kitchen. Fabulous detached office is an ideal at home work space. Close proximity to shops and restaurants along Ocean Park Blvd., as well as a short distance to the beach and Main Street. Light and bright, quite location. Large private yard with fruit trees and separate entrance. One car garage, plus additional parking on garage apron and permit parking on Ashland.