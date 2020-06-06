All apartments in Santa Monica
1631 ASHLAND Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1631 ASHLAND Avenue

1631 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Ashland Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hip Deco inspired single level home located on serene Ashland Ave, across from a beautiful pocket park in Sunset Park. The living room with expansive windows has a fireplace and wood floors. The den with attached half bath, could be a 3rd bedroom. There is a formal dining room and bright sunny kitchen. Fabulous detached office is an ideal at home work space. Close proximity to shops and restaurants along Ocean Park Blvd., as well as a short distance to the beach and Main Street. Light and bright, quite location. Large private yard with fruit trees and separate entrance. One car garage, plus additional parking on garage apron and permit parking on Ashland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 ASHLAND Avenue have any available units?
1631 ASHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1631 ASHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 1631 ASHLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 ASHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1631 ASHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 ASHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1631 ASHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1631 ASHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1631 ASHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1631 ASHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 ASHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 ASHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1631 ASHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1631 ASHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1631 ASHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 ASHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 ASHLAND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 ASHLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 ASHLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
