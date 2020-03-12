1538 Franklin St

Amenities

Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 2BR+1Bath will be your home and your sanctuary.

Welcome to Santa Monica! An updated, light and bright on the 2nd floor 2bedroom 1 bath apartment is calling your name. Located on a quiet street off of Franklin St in a classic Santa Monica courtyard style building. The remodeled white bright kitchen with moderntiling and gorgeous solid granite surface countertopsin combination with laminated flooring make this a diamond in the rough. Don't be fooled by the age of the building, this unit more than pulls its weight in modern finishes.Available for a one year minimum lease, if you're looking for a turn-key option just bring yourself and a suitcase! On-site laundry, 1parking spotincluded.... what more could you ask for? Oh, location you say? It's got that in spades! Only a 5 minute bike ride to downtown Santa Monica, and nearby metro stops, and if you go by car, 3 minutes to Santa Monica 3rd St promenade. It's also convenient to access the 405 and the 10 freeways, making it a very central spot in Santa Monica. Plus, there are bars and eateries right on Venice that you can walk to as well! Pretty cool.

* Large Living Room

* Large Kitchen

* Dining Area

* Granite Countertops

* Laminated and Ceramic Tiled floors

* Patio

* Stove top

* Oven

* Dishwasher

* Vertical Blinds

* Ceiling Fans

* Wall A/C in each Bedroom

* 1 Bathroom with stand shower, sink and toilet

* 1 Bathroom with bathtub and sink only

* Closets with sliding mirrored doors

* Tandem parking for 2 cars

* Swimming Pool

* Gated Community

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle, High Schools and SMC.



