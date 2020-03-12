All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

1538 Franklin St

1538 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
***Not Available***

Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 2BR+1Bath will be your home and your sanctuary.
Welcome to Santa Monica! An updated, light and bright on the 2nd floor 2bedroom 1 bath apartment is calling your name. Located on a quiet street off of Franklin St in a classic Santa Monica courtyard style building. The remodeled white bright kitchen with moderntiling and gorgeous solid granite surface countertopsin combination with laminated flooring make this a diamond in the rough. Don't be fooled by the age of the building, this unit more than pulls its weight in modern finishes.Available for a one year minimum lease, if you're looking for a turn-key option just bring yourself and a suitcase! On-site laundry, 1parking spotincluded.... what more could you ask for? Oh, location you say? It's got that in spades! Only a 5 minute bike ride to downtown Santa Monica, and nearby metro stops, and if you go by car, 3 minutes to Santa Monica 3rd St promenade. It's also convenient to access the 405 and the 10 freeways, making it a very central spot in Santa Monica. Plus, there are bars and eateries right on Venice that you can walk to as well! Pretty cool.
* Large Living Room
* Large Kitchen
* Dining Area
* Granite Countertops
* Laminated and Ceramic Tiled floors
* Patio
* Stove top
* Oven
* Dishwasher
* Vertical Blinds
* Ceiling Fans
* Wall A/C in each Bedroom
* 1 Bathroom with stand shower, sink and toilet
* 1 Bathroom with bathtub and sink only
* Closets with sliding mirrored doors
* Tandem parking for 2 cars
* Swimming Pool
* Gated Community
* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle, High Schools and SMC.

Call/text for more information (805) 727-1076

(RLNE3731168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Franklin St have any available units?
1538 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1538 Franklin St have?
Some of 1538 Franklin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Franklin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Franklin St pet-friendly?
No, 1538 Franklin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1538 Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Franklin St does offer parking.
Does 1538 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1538 Franklin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Franklin St have a pool?
Yes, 1538 Franklin St has a pool.
Does 1538 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 1538 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 Franklin St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 Franklin St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1538 Franklin St has units with air conditioning.
