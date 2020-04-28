All apartments in Santa Monica
1524 Franklin Street Apt E
1524 Franklin Street Apt E

1524 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing and visit this pretty condo on the dynamic Mid-City neighborhood in Santa Monica, California, now!

This spacious 2,049-square-foot condo has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; and a front garage side-by-side parking with 2-car spaces.

The unfurnished, bright and cozy interior features a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room area, hardwood/tile floors, large sliding glass door and windows, a large built-in closet with shelves with ample storage space, and suspended/recessed lighting.

The lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage/pantry space; and ready-to-use appliances such as microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, and refrigerator. Its bedrooms are comfortable and spacious spaces to rest and sleep. One of its clean and cozy bathrooms is equipped with an awesome jetted tub. It also has 3 vanities, and a shower space enclosed in an elegantly framed sliding glass panel. It has installed air conditioning and central heating/cooling for climate control. There are an in-unit washer and dryer available (also included in the rent).

Smoking is forbidden on the property.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, electricity, cable, and internet.

No pets allowed on the property.

Exterior features include a patio, yard, and 3 nifty balconies--- perfect spots for some much-needed rest and recreation.

Walk Score: 91
Bike Score: 84

This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Its also a very bikeable area-- thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes.

1524 Franklin Street is approximately a 16-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 26th Street / Bergamot Station stop.

Nearby parks: Schader Park, Broadway Park, and Stewart Street Park.

Bus lines:
16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.1 miles
4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.2 miles
R10 Downtown LA Freeway Express - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4891370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

