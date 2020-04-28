1524 Franklin Street Apt E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Book a showing and visit this pretty condo on the dynamic Mid-City neighborhood in Santa Monica, California, now!



This spacious 2,049-square-foot condo has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; and a front garage side-by-side parking with 2-car spaces.



The unfurnished, bright and cozy interior features a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room area, hardwood/tile floors, large sliding glass door and windows, a large built-in closet with shelves with ample storage space, and suspended/recessed lighting.



The lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage/pantry space; and ready-to-use appliances such as microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, and refrigerator. Its bedrooms are comfortable and spacious spaces to rest and sleep. One of its clean and cozy bathrooms is equipped with an awesome jetted tub. It also has 3 vanities, and a shower space enclosed in an elegantly framed sliding glass panel. It has installed air conditioning and central heating/cooling for climate control. There are an in-unit washer and dryer available (also included in the rent).



Smoking is forbidden on the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, electricity, cable, and internet.



No pets allowed on the property.



Exterior features include a patio, yard, and 3 nifty balconies--- perfect spots for some much-needed rest and recreation.



Walk Score: 91

Bike Score: 84



This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Its also a very bikeable area-- thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes.



1524 Franklin Street is approximately a 16-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 26th Street / Bergamot Station stop.



Nearby parks: Schader Park, Broadway Park, and Stewart Street Park.



Bus lines:

16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.1 miles

4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.2 miles

R10 Downtown LA Freeway Express - 0.2 miles



(RLNE4891370)