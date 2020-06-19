152 WADSWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Beachside living at its best. Rare historic furnished gem in the South Beach Tract section of Ocean Park, located just one block from the ocean. Exceptionally large 1904 cottage, with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths in the main house, plus detached studio apartment with bath. This lovely home has been painstakingly restored to preserve its architectural charm, with original hardwood floors, wainscoting, claw-foot bathtubs, all beautifully combined with modern day conveniences. Great outdoor space, including multiple decks and courtyard. Enjoy all that Ocean Park has to offer including its many boutiques, parks, the Sunday farmer's market, Sweet Rose Creamery, and Tuesday's Food Truck Lot. An enchanting home in one of Southern California's historic beach communities--welcome to your retreat by the sea.