Santa Monica, CA
152 WADSWORTH Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

152 WADSWORTH Avenue

152 Wadsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

152 Wadsworth Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Beachside living at its best. Rare historic furnished gem in the South Beach Tract section of Ocean Park, located just one block from the ocean. Exceptionally large 1904 cottage, with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths in the main house, plus detached studio apartment with bath. This lovely home has been painstakingly restored to preserve its architectural charm, with original hardwood floors, wainscoting, claw-foot bathtubs, all beautifully combined with modern day conveniences. Great outdoor space, including multiple decks and courtyard. Enjoy all that Ocean Park has to offer including its many boutiques, parks, the Sunday farmer's market, Sweet Rose Creamery, and Tuesday's Food Truck Lot. An enchanting home in one of Southern California's historic beach communities--welcome to your retreat by the sea.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 WADSWORTH Avenue have any available units?
152 WADSWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 152 WADSWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 152 WADSWORTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 WADSWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
152 WADSWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 WADSWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 152 WADSWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 152 WADSWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 152 WADSWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 152 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 WADSWORTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 WADSWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 152 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 152 WADSWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 152 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 152 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
