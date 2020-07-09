1453 3rd Street Promenade

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage media room yoga

**LEASING SPECIAL: Sign a 13 month lease, get your 13th month rent free!**



Explore your new home above Third Street Promenade in the heart of Downtown Santa Monica. The Residences on Third Street Promenade feature fully renovated luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments. The apartments offer ocean views (in select units), stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, flat screen TV, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in-closets, balconies/patios, ocean breeze, secured building entry, reserved underground parking, and so much more! Our residents enjoy a magnificent, large outdoor patio overlooking Third Street Promenade and the Pacific Ocean with a BBQ/dining area, lounging spaces, a yoga/exercise area, a sun deck, and fire tables. With direct access to Third Street Promenade, residents can experience all of the restaurants, cafés, shopping, and entertainment of Downtown Santa Monica. The beach and iconic Santa Monica Pier are three blocks away.



Within walking distance to the Santa Monica Farmers Markets on Wednesdays and Saturdays, AMC and Arclight theaters, and the beach.



1 Bedroom - $3,895-$4,125

2 Bedroom - $5,450-$5,660



Come visit us today! Call 213-471-8715 to schedule a tour.