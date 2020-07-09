All apartments in Santa Monica
1453 3rd Street Promenade

1453 3rd Street Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

1453 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
yoga
**LEASING SPECIAL: Sign a 13 month lease, get your 13th month rent free!**

Explore your new home above Third Street Promenade in the heart of Downtown Santa Monica. The Residences on Third Street Promenade feature fully renovated luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments. The apartments offer ocean views (in select units), stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, flat screen TV, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in-closets, balconies/patios, ocean breeze, secured building entry, reserved underground parking, and so much more! Our residents enjoy a magnificent, large outdoor patio overlooking Third Street Promenade and the Pacific Ocean with a BBQ/dining area, lounging spaces, a yoga/exercise area, a sun deck, and fire tables. With direct access to Third Street Promenade, residents can experience all of the restaurants, cafés, shopping, and entertainment of Downtown Santa Monica. The beach and iconic Santa Monica Pier are three blocks away.

Within walking distance to the Santa Monica Farmers Markets on Wednesdays and Saturdays, AMC and Arclight theaters, and the beach.

1 Bedroom - $3,895-$4,125
2 Bedroom - $5,450-$5,660

Come visit us today! Call 213-471-8715 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 3rd Street Promenade have any available units?
1453 3rd Street Promenade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1453 3rd Street Promenade have?
Some of 1453 3rd Street Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 3rd Street Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
1453 3rd Street Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 3rd Street Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 3rd Street Promenade is pet friendly.
Does 1453 3rd Street Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 1453 3rd Street Promenade offers parking.
Does 1453 3rd Street Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 3rd Street Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 3rd Street Promenade have a pool?
No, 1453 3rd Street Promenade does not have a pool.
Does 1453 3rd Street Promenade have accessible units?
No, 1453 3rd Street Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 3rd Street Promenade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 3rd Street Promenade has units with dishwashers.
Does 1453 3rd Street Promenade have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1453 3rd Street Promenade has units with air conditioning.

