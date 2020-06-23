All apartments in Santa Monica
1447 Harvard St

1447 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1447 Harvard Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Coming up soon upper : Newly remodeled unit! 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, hardwood floors, new windows, new professionally designed kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances: gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and professional range hood. Will consider small pet.

This unit is also equipped with heating and air-conditioning, recessed lighting throughout and washer and dryer. Apartment comes with one parking space.
This unit will feel like moving into a brand new construction home.

Great location, within 5 minutes from SMC, 10 minutes to the freeway, the famous and trendy 3rd street as well as Main street with all the great restaurants in Santa Monica. The property is located less than 10 minutes away from the Santa Monica Pier and the new metro station.

Call to make an appointment to truly appreciate the quality of the unit.

(RLNE2462827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 Harvard St have any available units?
1447 Harvard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1447 Harvard St have?
Some of 1447 Harvard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 Harvard St currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Harvard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Harvard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1447 Harvard St is pet friendly.
Does 1447 Harvard St offer parking?
Yes, 1447 Harvard St does offer parking.
Does 1447 Harvard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1447 Harvard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Harvard St have a pool?
No, 1447 Harvard St does not have a pool.
Does 1447 Harvard St have accessible units?
No, 1447 Harvard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Harvard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1447 Harvard St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 Harvard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1447 Harvard St has units with air conditioning.
