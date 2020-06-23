1447 Harvard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Coming up soon upper : Newly remodeled unit! 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, hardwood floors, new windows, new professionally designed kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances: gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and professional range hood. Will consider small pet.



This unit is also equipped with heating and air-conditioning, recessed lighting throughout and washer and dryer. Apartment comes with one parking space.

This unit will feel like moving into a brand new construction home.



Great location, within 5 minutes from SMC, 10 minutes to the freeway, the famous and trendy 3rd street as well as Main street with all the great restaurants in Santa Monica. The property is located less than 10 minutes away from the Santa Monica Pier and the new metro station.



Call to make an appointment to truly appreciate the quality of the unit.



(RLNE2462827)