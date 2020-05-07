All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1433 18TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1433 18TH Street

1433 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1433 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This contemporary architectural townhome creates an ideal living experience offering close proximity to all that Santa Monica has to offer. ~ Bathed in natural and recess lighting, these 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms plus loft homes is adorned with French Oak wood and concrete floors, a modern kitchen with a stainless-steel appliance, Grohe fixtures and color quartz countertop.~ The master suite features seamless glass oversize tub and shower, quartz countertops and a large patio.~ Terraces are featured on each floor including a spacious roof deck. With a 2-car parking, large individual storage area, 24 hours outside cameras, Category 5 wiring and a prime Santa Monica location, this home offers the convenience you have been searching for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 18TH Street have any available units?
1433 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1433 18TH Street have?
Some of 1433 18TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1433 18TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1433 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1433 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1433 18TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1433 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 18TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 1433 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1433 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1433 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 18TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 18TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
