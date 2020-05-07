1433 18TH Street

Amenities

This contemporary architectural townhome creates an ideal living experience offering close proximity to all that Santa Monica has to offer. ~ Bathed in natural and recess lighting, these 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms plus loft homes is adorned with French Oak wood and concrete floors, a modern kitchen with a stainless-steel appliance, Grohe fixtures and color quartz countertop.~ The master suite features seamless glass oversize tub and shower, quartz countertops and a large patio.~ Terraces are featured on each floor including a spacious roof deck. With a 2-car parking, large individual storage area, 24 hours outside cameras, Category 5 wiring and a prime Santa Monica location, this home offers the convenience you have been searching for.