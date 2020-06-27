All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:00 AM

1420 24TH Street

1420 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1420 24th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Located in prime location in Santa Monica, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house sits on a quiet cul-de-sac on 24th Street. Enter through front door and see the large living space perfect for entertaining. Make your way to the expansive kitchen, fully equipped with a range/ oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator along with a dining area and island. 2 spacious bedrooms are located on the first floor as well with a full bathroom. Upstairs is the master suite/ loft with large master bathroom that includes two sinks, a bathtub and separate shower. House comes equipped with W/D hookups. There is no garage but three tandem parking spots along the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 24TH Street have any available units?
1420 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1420 24TH Street have?
Some of 1420 24TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1420 24TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1420 24TH Street offers parking.
Does 1420 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 24TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 24TH Street have a pool?
No, 1420 24TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 24TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 24TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
