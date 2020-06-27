1420 24TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Located in prime location in Santa Monica, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house sits on a quiet cul-de-sac on 24th Street. Enter through front door and see the large living space perfect for entertaining. Make your way to the expansive kitchen, fully equipped with a range/ oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator along with a dining area and island. 2 spacious bedrooms are located on the first floor as well with a full bathroom. Upstairs is the master suite/ loft with large master bathroom that includes two sinks, a bathtub and separate shower. House comes equipped with W/D hookups. There is no garage but three tandem parking spots along the driveway.