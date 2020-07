Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rear unit townhome close to Santa Monica business district and short walk to new Expo line. Attached 2 car garage with direct entry. Hardwood floors on first floor. Gas fireplace in living room, which also have window shutters. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area leading to patio areas. All stainless kitchen appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave. Half bath on first floor. Each 2nd floor bedroom has a private full bath and walk in closets. Master suite also has a small balcony. Gated entry and gated parking. Unit still undergoing some rehab.