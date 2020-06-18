1415 23RD Street

Amenities

The perfect California Bungalow with a private backyard in the heart of Santa Monica. Elegantly remodeled 2 bedroom plus office. Almost everything new! New HVAC, Windows, Tankless Water Heater, Stainless Steel Appliances plus a full-sized Washer/Dryer. Updated electrical and plumbing. Stunning wood floors, quartz counters, bathroom with double sinks and custom tiled shower/tub. Be the first to live in this super cool home with easy access to Providence Saint John's Health Center, Colorado Center, Water Garden, Schader Park, Bergamot Station, Expo Line plus beach access is less than 2 miles. Permit Parking.