1326 Pico Blvd

Amenities
Darling Studio Apartment-Excellent Santa Monica Location - Darling little studio apartment! EXCELLENT LOCATION! Walking distance to Santa Monica College or the beach. Light and Bright, Freshly custom painted, full spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, refrigerator, and stove/oven. On site laundry room. Cute Complex is Located off the street, behind other businesses, creating privacy. Water Included, One open parking space. No pets. No smoking.
Located on PICO BLVD. BETWEEN EUCLID AND 14TH ST
(Behind Speak Easy Bar parking lot.)
Property Professionally leased by LRS
Deposit based on OAC
No Pets no Smoking
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230
(RLNE4913432)