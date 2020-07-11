1326 Pico Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Darling Studio Apartment-Excellent Santa Monica Location - Darling little studio apartment! EXCELLENT LOCATION! Walking distance to Santa Monica College or the beach. Light and Bright, Freshly custom painted, full spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, refrigerator, and stove/oven. On site laundry room. Cute Complex is Located off the street, behind other businesses, creating privacy. Water Included, One open parking space. No pets. No smoking.

Located on PICO BLVD. BETWEEN EUCLID AND 14TH ST

(Behind Speak Easy Bar parking lot.)

Property Professionally leased by LRS

Deposit based on OAC

No Pets no Smoking

For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:

Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com

REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4913432)