1319 PRINCETON Street

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently remodeled charming California bungalow cottage complete with white picket fence. Private 1bed/1bath withinin triplex/refinished hardwood floors, newer heat/air, white wood shutters & newer light fixtures w/dimmers throughout. Living room looks out onto landscaped front yard. Gourmet kitchen w/everything renovated included cabinets, polished stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, single basin sink & top of the line fixtures. Completely remodeled bathroom includes skylight, calcutta white marble flooring and tub/shower, vanity cabinet/sink, toilet & fixtures, Washer/dryer shared with only one other unit. 2 preferential street parking permits available. Attic with lots of storage space included. Must see!