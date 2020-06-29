All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1319 PRINCETON Street

1319 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Princeton Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled charming California bungalow cottage complete with white picket fence. Private 1bed/1bath withinin triplex/refinished hardwood floors, newer heat/air, white wood shutters & newer light fixtures w/dimmers throughout. Living room looks out onto landscaped front yard. Gourmet kitchen w/everything renovated included cabinets, polished stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, single basin sink & top of the line fixtures. Completely remodeled bathroom includes skylight, calcutta white marble flooring and tub/shower, vanity cabinet/sink, toilet & fixtures, Washer/dryer shared with only one other unit. 2 preferential street parking permits available. Attic with lots of storage space included. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 PRINCETON Street have any available units?
1319 PRINCETON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1319 PRINCETON Street have?
Some of 1319 PRINCETON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 PRINCETON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1319 PRINCETON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 PRINCETON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1319 PRINCETON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1319 PRINCETON Street offer parking?
No, 1319 PRINCETON Street does not offer parking.
Does 1319 PRINCETON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 PRINCETON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 PRINCETON Street have a pool?
No, 1319 PRINCETON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1319 PRINCETON Street have accessible units?
No, 1319 PRINCETON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 PRINCETON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 PRINCETON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 PRINCETON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 PRINCETON Street does not have units with air conditioning.

