1319 PRINCETON Street

Amenities
Recently remodeled charming California bungalow cottage complete with white picket fence. Private 1bed/1bath withinin triplex/refinished hardwood floors, newer heat/air, white wood shutters & newer light fixtures w/dimmers throughout. Living room looks out onto landscaped front yard. Gourmet kitchen w/everything renovated included cabinets, polished stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, single basin sink & top of the line fixtures. Completely remodeled bathroom includes skylight, calcutta white marble flooring and tub/shower, vanity cabinet/sink, toilet & fixtures, Washer/dryer shared with only one other unit. 2 preferential street parking permits available. Attic with lots of storage space included. Must see!