Last updated March 22 2020 at 1:55 AM

130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard

130 Ocean Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

130 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Stunning Sea Colony III unit renovated to an upscale life style to entice and enhance the Silicon Beach and corporate executive quality life. This furnished ocean view 1 bedroom 1.5 bath (w/full office rm) unit features highest quality finishes, recessed automated lighting throughout, designer furniture, original artwork, incredible location, patio w/ocean breeze & views. Includes 2 state of the art theatre quality projectors with drop-down screens and zoned w/separate theatre quality audio & electronic blackout blinds. Easy access to community jacuzzi & nearby tennis courts. Community includes pool/spa, gym, guest parking, 24hr guard gated security bldg. This one of a kind unit is perfect for entertaining or relaxing and enjoying this amazing beach lifestyle & be at work & on vacation at the same time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard have any available units?
130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard have?
Some of 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard offers parking.
Does 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard has a pool.
Does 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

