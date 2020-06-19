130 OCEAN PARK Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub media room sauna tennis court

Stunning Sea Colony III unit renovated to an upscale life style to entice and enhance the Silicon Beach and corporate executive quality life. This furnished ocean view 1 bedroom 1.5 bath (w/full office rm) unit features highest quality finishes, recessed automated lighting throughout, designer furniture, original artwork, incredible location, patio w/ocean breeze & views. Includes 2 state of the art theatre quality projectors with drop-down screens and zoned w/separate theatre quality audio & electronic blackout blinds. Easy access to community jacuzzi & nearby tennis courts. Community includes pool/spa, gym, guest parking, 24hr guard gated security bldg. This one of a kind unit is perfect for entertaining or relaxing and enjoying this amazing beach lifestyle & be at work & on vacation at the same time.