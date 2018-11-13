125 PACIFIC Street

Amenities

Stunning Short Term Furnished Vacation Rental for 1 month, Feb 15- March 15, 2020. Absolutely Gorgeous, Modern 3-BR Townhouse just 1 block to famous Santa Monica Beach! Escape the winter to the year-round temperate climate in Santa Monica. Ideally located near the beach, Santa Monica Pier, the fabulous restaurants and shops on Main St, and the famous Shutters and Casa del Mar hotels. This dynamic 2-Level townhouse features 2 levels and sleeps 6. On the main level is a living rm, dining area, family room, and a modern kitchen- fully equipped with pots, pans, dishes and appliances. Outside is a wonderful private patio nicely furnished with BBQ & outdoor seating. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master suite has a Cal. King bed and a beautiful modern bath. Second bedroom with a full bed, and third bedroom with 2 twin beds. Washer and Dryer in the unit.Private roof deck with ocean views. Private attached garage. Includes standard utilities, wifi and cable TV.