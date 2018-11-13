All apartments in Santa Monica
125 PACIFIC Street

125 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Stunning Short Term Furnished Vacation Rental for 1 month, Feb 15- March 15, 2020. Absolutely Gorgeous, Modern 3-BR Townhouse just 1 block to famous Santa Monica Beach! Escape the winter to the year-round temperate climate in Santa Monica. Ideally located near the beach, Santa Monica Pier, the fabulous restaurants and shops on Main St, and the famous Shutters and Casa del Mar hotels. This dynamic 2-Level townhouse features 2 levels and sleeps 6. On the main level is a living rm, dining area, family room, and a modern kitchen- fully equipped with pots, pans, dishes and appliances. Outside is a wonderful private patio nicely furnished with BBQ & outdoor seating. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master suite has a Cal. King bed and a beautiful modern bath. Second bedroom with a full bed, and third bedroom with 2 twin beds. Washer and Dryer in the unit.Private roof deck with ocean views. Private attached garage. Includes standard utilities, wifi and cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 PACIFIC Street have any available units?
125 PACIFIC Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 125 PACIFIC Street have?
Some of 125 PACIFIC Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 PACIFIC Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 PACIFIC Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 PACIFIC Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 PACIFIC Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 125 PACIFIC Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 PACIFIC Street does offer parking.
Does 125 PACIFIC Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 PACIFIC Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 PACIFIC Street have a pool?
No, 125 PACIFIC Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 PACIFIC Street have accessible units?
No, 125 PACIFIC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 PACIFIC Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 PACIFIC Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 PACIFIC Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 PACIFIC Street does not have units with air conditioning.
