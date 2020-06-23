All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1241 5TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1241 5TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1241 5TH Street

1241 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1241 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
media room
Incredible location at the beach! Beautiful modern 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in the heart of Santa Monica surrounded by shops and restaurants. Apartment features large balcony courtyard and city views, floor to ceiling glass doors, open floor plan hard surface flooring, and remodeled kitchen and baths. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Central Air and heat. Laundry in unit. Gated underground parking included. Italian restaurant on ground floor of building for convenient access to coffee and casual dining. Only 5 blocks to the beach! Walk to 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica Pier, and Arc Light theaters. High end shopping including Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Bloomingdales and more located just a short walk away at Santa Monica Place! Photos may be of similar unit. For showings contact: Lisa 310.980.6338

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 5TH Street have any available units?
1241 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1241 5TH Street have?
Some of 1241 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1241 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1241 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1241 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1241 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 1241 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 1241 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1241 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1241 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 5TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1241 5TH Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles