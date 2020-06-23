1241 5TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking media room

Incredible location at the beach! Beautiful modern 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in the heart of Santa Monica surrounded by shops and restaurants. Apartment features large balcony courtyard and city views, floor to ceiling glass doors, open floor plan hard surface flooring, and remodeled kitchen and baths. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Central Air and heat. Laundry in unit. Gated underground parking included. Italian restaurant on ground floor of building for convenient access to coffee and casual dining. Only 5 blocks to the beach! Walk to 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica Pier, and Arc Light theaters. High end shopping including Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Bloomingdales and more located just a short walk away at Santa Monica Place! Photos may be of similar unit. For showings contact: Lisa 310.980.6338