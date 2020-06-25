1235 23RD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available now! This fully furnished SM townhome w/voluminous ceilings offering direct access to a private rooftop deck w/city views, high end speakers, BBQ & fire-pit, is perfect for embracing relaxing weekends. All utilities are included in this sophisticated architectural built in 2016, w/2 bdrms., convertible den/3rd bedroom, 2.5 bas. all punctuated by recessed LED lighting, built in sound system & hardwood floors. A chef's kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, prep sink, pantry & breakfast bar comes fully stocked w/kitchen housewares. Additional amenities include stacked washer/dryer, wine refrigerator, secured code entry, pre-wired for CAT 6 high speed internet, phone, cable in all rooms, dual pane windows, touchscreen ADT alarm, & Smart Nest thermostat. Ideal location 1/2 block to Wilshire Blvd. & the new Trader Joes & minutes to Whole Foods, Starbucks, St Johns Medical Center, restaurants, shopping & transportation. This is a steal compared with the TH for lease above TJs.