Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

1235 23RD Street

1235 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1235 23rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available now! This fully furnished SM townhome w/voluminous ceilings offering direct access to a private rooftop deck w/city views, high end speakers, BBQ & fire-pit, is perfect for embracing relaxing weekends. All utilities are included in this sophisticated architectural built in 2016, w/2 bdrms., convertible den/3rd bedroom, 2.5 bas. all punctuated by recessed LED lighting, built in sound system & hardwood floors. A chef's kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, prep sink, pantry & breakfast bar comes fully stocked w/kitchen housewares. Additional amenities include stacked washer/dryer, wine refrigerator, secured code entry, pre-wired for CAT 6 high speed internet, phone, cable in all rooms, dual pane windows, touchscreen ADT alarm, & Smart Nest thermostat. Ideal location 1/2 block to Wilshire Blvd. & the new Trader Joes & minutes to Whole Foods, Starbucks, St Johns Medical Center, restaurants, shopping & transportation. This is a steal compared with the TH for lease above TJs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 23RD Street have any available units?
1235 23RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1235 23RD Street have?
Some of 1235 23RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 23RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1235 23RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 23RD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 23RD Street is pet friendly.
Does 1235 23RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1235 23RD Street offers parking.
Does 1235 23RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 23RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 23RD Street have a pool?
No, 1235 23RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1235 23RD Street have accessible units?
No, 1235 23RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 23RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 23RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 23RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 23RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
