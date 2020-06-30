All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

1234 Harvard Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Santa Monica location just a few buildings South of Wilshire, close to lots of restaurants and shopping on Wilshire. Spacious, lower, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has just been completely remodeled with flooring, fresh paint, tile in bathroom and new counters in the kitchen. This spacious unit also includes covered parking. The building has 6 total units and is well maintained by the owner. Amenities include; laminate floors in living room and dining area, carpet in the bedrooms, plenty of closet space, many windows letting in lots of natural light, stove range, a refrigerator, and a laundry room on site. Owner might consider a dog with an additional pet deposit, depending on the breed and temperament of the pet. Non smoking. One-year lease, $2,595 monthly rent, $2,795 security deposit. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Harvard St have any available units?
1234 Harvard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1234 Harvard St have?
Some of 1234 Harvard St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Harvard St currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Harvard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Harvard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 Harvard St is pet friendly.
Does 1234 Harvard St offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Harvard St offers parking.
Does 1234 Harvard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Harvard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Harvard St have a pool?
No, 1234 Harvard St does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Harvard St have accessible units?
No, 1234 Harvard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Harvard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Harvard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Harvard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Harvard St does not have units with air conditioning.

