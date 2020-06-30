1234 Harvard St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Santa Monica location just a few buildings South of Wilshire, close to lots of restaurants and shopping on Wilshire. Spacious, lower, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has just been completely remodeled with flooring, fresh paint, tile in bathroom and new counters in the kitchen. This spacious unit also includes covered parking. The building has 6 total units and is well maintained by the owner. Amenities include; laminate floors in living room and dining area, carpet in the bedrooms, plenty of closet space, many windows letting in lots of natural light, stove range, a refrigerator, and a laundry room on site. Owner might consider a dog with an additional pet deposit, depending on the breed and temperament of the pet. Non smoking. One-year lease, $2,595 monthly rent, $2,795 security deposit. Available NOW!