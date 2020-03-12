1232 STANFORD Street

Amenities

Fully furnished 2 Bed, 2.5 bath townhouse for lease in prime Santa Monica location, includes all utilities. Bring your toothbrush! This well-appointed 2-story townhome offers a quiet and comfortable respite from the city, just steps away. The living room graced with hardwood floors, beamed ceiling and fireplace opens to a bright front patio; the dining room allows for BBQ cooking on the adjacent back patio. The sunny kitchen with breakfast bar boasts ample counter space, storage and a powder room. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms, both ensuite with walk-in closets and master with vaulted ceiling. A full-sized washer & dryer is conveniently situated between. A private 2-car garage provides additional storage space. Exceptional dining such as Fia and Milo & Olive and shopping conveniences Erewhon and Bristol Farms, as well as Whole Foods and a new Trader Joe's are all within minutes.