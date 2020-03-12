All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:35 PM

1232 STANFORD Street

1232 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Stanford Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished 2 Bed, 2.5 bath townhouse for lease in prime Santa Monica location, includes all utilities. Bring your toothbrush! This well-appointed 2-story townhome offers a quiet and comfortable respite from the city, just steps away. The living room graced with hardwood floors, beamed ceiling and fireplace opens to a bright front patio; the dining room allows for BBQ cooking on the adjacent back patio. The sunny kitchen with breakfast bar boasts ample counter space, storage and a powder room. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms, both ensuite with walk-in closets and master with vaulted ceiling. A full-sized washer & dryer is conveniently situated between. A private 2-car garage provides additional storage space. Exceptional dining such as Fia and Milo & Olive and shopping conveniences Erewhon and Bristol Farms, as well as Whole Foods and a new Trader Joe's are all within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 STANFORD Street have any available units?
1232 STANFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1232 STANFORD Street have?
Some of 1232 STANFORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 STANFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1232 STANFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 STANFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1232 STANFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1232 STANFORD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1232 STANFORD Street offers parking.
Does 1232 STANFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 STANFORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 STANFORD Street have a pool?
No, 1232 STANFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1232 STANFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 1232 STANFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 STANFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 STANFORD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 STANFORD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 STANFORD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
