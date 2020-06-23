All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1228 18th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1228 18th St

1228 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1228 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available now! Furnished move-in ready and updated 2BR/2.5BA Santa Monica townhouse in excellent location close to shopping, coffee and restaurants on both Wilshire Blvd and Montana Ave. This remodeled home has bamboo hardwood floors throughout and a hip, updated kitchen with attractive cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Living room opens to exclusive balcony. Bold central fireplace creates a stylish divide between living and dining areas. Additional balcony off dining room. Master with tons of closet space and updated, en-suite bath. Dual pane windows, 2-car parking (NOT tandem), central HVAC, inside laundry, extra storage and more. Building underwent an extensive exterior renovation and exudes curb appeal. Grab a bike or a scooter and hit the Promenade or world-famous Santa Monica beach in minutes. Just bring your toothbrush!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 18th St have any available units?
1228 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1228 18th St have?
Some of 1228 18th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
1228 18th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 1228 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1228 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 1228 18th St does offer parking.
Does 1228 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 18th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 18th St have a pool?
No, 1228 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 1228 18th St have accessible units?
No, 1228 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 18th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 18th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 18th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1228 18th St has units with air conditioning.
