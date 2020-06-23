1228 18th St

Amenities

Available now! Furnished move-in ready and updated 2BR/2.5BA Santa Monica townhouse in excellent location close to shopping, coffee and restaurants on both Wilshire Blvd and Montana Ave. This remodeled home has bamboo hardwood floors throughout and a hip, updated kitchen with attractive cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Living room opens to exclusive balcony. Bold central fireplace creates a stylish divide between living and dining areas. Additional balcony off dining room. Master with tons of closet space and updated, en-suite bath. Dual pane windows, 2-car parking (NOT tandem), central HVAC, inside laundry, extra storage and more. Building underwent an extensive exterior renovation and exudes curb appeal. Grab a bike or a scooter and hit the Promenade or world-famous Santa Monica beach in minutes. Just bring your toothbrush!



No Pets Allowed



