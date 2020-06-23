All apartments in Santa Monica
1227 24TH Street

1227 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1227 24th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST. FULLY FURNISHED. Well-designed and laid out stylish two bedroom two bath townhouse with a 285sf architect designed private enclosed outdoor patio. Remodeled with new bathrooms, bamboo flooring, compelling architectural details, Central AC, in-unit washer & dryer & pet friendly. Highly desirable Santa Monica neighborhood. Located half a block from Wilshire near popular shops, dining, Whole Foods and the new Trader Joe's. A true "home" with a wonderful feel. TV, Internet, Gas & Electric ARE included in monthly rent. 1-4 months is $5,500. Call or email about pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 24TH Street have any available units?
1227 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1227 24TH Street have?
Some of 1227 24TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1227 24TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 24TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 24TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 1227 24TH Street offer parking?
No, 1227 24TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1227 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 24TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 24TH Street have a pool?
No, 1227 24TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1227 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1227 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 24TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1227 24TH Street has units with air conditioning.
