1227 24TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST. FULLY FURNISHED. Well-designed and laid out stylish two bedroom two bath townhouse with a 285sf architect designed private enclosed outdoor patio. Remodeled with new bathrooms, bamboo flooring, compelling architectural details, Central AC, in-unit washer & dryer & pet friendly. Highly desirable Santa Monica neighborhood. Located half a block from Wilshire near popular shops, dining, Whole Foods and the new Trader Joe's. A true "home" with a wonderful feel. TV, Internet, Gas & Electric ARE included in monthly rent. 1-4 months is $5,500. Call or email about pets.