Santa Monica, CA
1217 YALE Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1217 YALE Street

1217 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Light and bright move-in-ready luxury townhouse features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with loft/office, sun deck & bonus room. Formal foyer tile entry to kitchen, powder room and living area. Vaulted ceiling in living room with dining area open to an outdoor patio off of living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Recessed lighting throughout and plantation shutters. Master bedroom has crown moldings, high ceilings, and a large walk in closet. The en-suite master bath features a spa tub. Private 2-car garage with direct access to the unit. Washer and dryer in the basement with huge rec/storage room. Ground-floor patio with fruit trees. Gas fireplace. Hardwood, tile and carpeted floors. Central heat & air. Close to the beach, Montana Avenue, Bristol Farms, UCLA and all the amenities Santa Monica and Brentwood have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 YALE Street have any available units?
1217 YALE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1217 YALE Street have?
Some of 1217 YALE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 YALE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1217 YALE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 YALE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1217 YALE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1217 YALE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1217 YALE Street offers parking.
Does 1217 YALE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 YALE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 YALE Street have a pool?
No, 1217 YALE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1217 YALE Street have accessible units?
No, 1217 YALE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 YALE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 YALE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 YALE Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1217 YALE Street has units with air conditioning.

