1217 YALE Street

Amenities

Light and bright move-in-ready luxury townhouse features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with loft/office, sun deck & bonus room. Formal foyer tile entry to kitchen, powder room and living area. Vaulted ceiling in living room with dining area open to an outdoor patio off of living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Recessed lighting throughout and plantation shutters. Master bedroom has crown moldings, high ceilings, and a large walk in closet. The en-suite master bath features a spa tub. Private 2-car garage with direct access to the unit. Washer and dryer in the basement with huge rec/storage room. Ground-floor patio with fruit trees. Gas fireplace. Hardwood, tile and carpeted floors. Central heat & air. Close to the beach, Montana Avenue, Bristol Farms, UCLA and all the amenities Santa Monica and Brentwood have to offer.