116 FRASER Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Oceanfront living in Santa Monica! Gorgeous hardwood floors support you as you face the Pacific Ocean, beach & whitewater views from every room. French doors open to a large wrap around deck, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The spacious kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances located adjacent to the family room with views to match. Living Room features a freestanding wood burning fireplace as well as floor to ceiling French doors, beautiful high wood beamed ceilings and views over the Pacific. Three bedrooms are located upstairs while the down stairs family room could be used as a fourth bedroom.