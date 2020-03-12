All apartments in Santa Monica
116 FRASER Avenue

116 Fraser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 Fraser Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Oceanfront living in Santa Monica! Gorgeous hardwood floors support you as you face the Pacific Ocean, beach & whitewater views from every room. French doors open to a large wrap around deck, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The spacious kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances located adjacent to the family room with views to match. Living Room features a freestanding wood burning fireplace as well as floor to ceiling French doors, beautiful high wood beamed ceilings and views over the Pacific. Three bedrooms are located upstairs while the down stairs family room could be used as a fourth bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 FRASER Avenue have any available units?
116 FRASER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 116 FRASER Avenue have?
Some of 116 FRASER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 FRASER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
116 FRASER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 FRASER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 116 FRASER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 116 FRASER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 116 FRASER Avenue does offer parking.
Does 116 FRASER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 FRASER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 FRASER Avenue have a pool?
No, 116 FRASER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 116 FRASER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 116 FRASER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 116 FRASER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 FRASER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 FRASER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 FRASER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
