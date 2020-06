Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious end-unit apartment located in a prime area of Santa Monica, North of Wilshire. The building is a quiet & secured 3-story over subterranean parking, which includes 1 parking space. Unit is on upper floor, has hardwood floors, large balcony, stainless appliances, with common area washer and dryer. Located in prized Santa Monica Malibu School District. Pet Friendly! Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units!