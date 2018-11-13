All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

1135 17TH Street

1135 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1135 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed + Loft, 3 bath townhouse in prime north of Wilshire location. Situated in a quiet 5 unit building, this light and bright town-home includes a large patio off the master suite and loft that goes out to a rooftop deck. The home boasts an open floor plan complete with fireplace in master and living room, in-unit washer/dryer, a large master suite, stainless steel appliances, laminate floors throughout and 2 side by side garage parking. This secure, gated complex is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and Santa Monica attractions. (Unit comes unfurnished)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 17TH Street have any available units?
1135 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1135 17TH Street have?
Some of 1135 17TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1135 17TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 17TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1135 17TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1135 17TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1135 17TH Street offers parking.
Does 1135 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 17TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 17TH Street have a pool?
No, 1135 17TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1135 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1135 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 17TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 17TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 17TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
