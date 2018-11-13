1135 17TH Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed + Loft, 3 bath townhouse in prime north of Wilshire location. Situated in a quiet 5 unit building, this light and bright town-home includes a large patio off the master suite and loft that goes out to a rooftop deck. The home boasts an open floor plan complete with fireplace in master and living room, in-unit washer/dryer, a large master suite, stainless steel appliances, laminate floors throughout and 2 side by side garage parking. This secure, gated complex is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and Santa Monica attractions. (Unit comes unfurnished)