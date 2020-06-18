1128 17TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Townhome exudes coziness and beach charm. Beautiful kitchen renovation with lovely cabinetry & high-end stainless steel appliances; Comfy Living Room with gas Fireplace; Exclusive and Private Master Suite with Living Area. Sizable guest bedrooms each with their own en-suite bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Gated, two-car (side-by-side) parking with lower level home entry access. This premier North of Wilshire location is optimal with respect to groceries, cafes & restaurants, shopping, metro rail stop, and the beach. Franklin & Lincoln School District. Property also available for sale at $1485000