All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1128 17TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1128 17TH Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

1128 17TH Street

1128 17th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1128 17th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This Townhome exudes coziness and beach charm. Beautiful kitchen renovation with lovely cabinetry & high-end stainless steel appliances; Comfy Living Room with gas Fireplace; Exclusive and Private Master Suite with Living Area. Sizable guest bedrooms each with their own en-suite bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Gated, two-car (side-by-side) parking with lower level home entry access. This premier North of Wilshire location is optimal with respect to groceries, cafes & restaurants, shopping, metro rail stop, and the beach. Franklin & Lincoln School District. Property also available for sale at $1485000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 17TH Street have any available units?
1128 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1128 17TH Street have?
Some of 1128 17TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1128 17TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 17TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1128 17TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1128 17TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1128 17TH Street offers parking.
Does 1128 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 17TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 17TH Street have a pool?
No, 1128 17TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1128 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1128 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 17TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 17TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 17TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles