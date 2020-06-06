All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9

1119 Lincoln Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Upper 2 Bed Unit - Stunning upper floor unit in charming small complex in prime North of Wilshire location. Remodeled with dark hardwood, quartz stone counter tops, and stainless appliances. The unit has a nice open layout with bedrooms separated from each other. Across from Reed park, near Promenade, Ocean Ave, Palisades Park and Montana Ave! Enjoy year round ocean breezes, great natural light, nice walks, biking, surfing, etc. In the Roosevelt school district.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4915240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 have any available units?
1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 offer parking?
No, 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 have a pool?
No, 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 have accessible units?
No, 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Lincoln Blvd. #9 does not have units with air conditioning.
