1044 5TH Street
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

1044 5TH Street

1044 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1044 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sophisticated retreat nestled in the middle of the highly coveted "North of Wilshire" area of Santa Monica! Remarkably renovated 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath offers a great open floor plan w/high ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and custom fireplace. Bright gourmet kitchen complete with contemporary fixtures, wine fridge, microwave drawer, sleek cabinets, and tons of storage. Perfectly appointed dining area transitions seamlessly~into living area w/space for lounging while sliding glass doors open to an expansive private patio w/separate seating areas and privacy, perfect for alfresco dining & entertaining. Oversized master bedroom w/en-suite bathroom, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub, and seperate shower. Large second bedroom offers oversized closet with private en-suite bathroom and sliding glass doors to patio. With this incredible location you'll be only moments away world-famous restaurants, 3rd St. Promenade, the Santa Monica Pier and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 5TH Street have any available units?
1044 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1044 5TH Street have?
Some of 1044 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1044 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1044 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1044 5TH Street offer parking?
No, 1044 5TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1044 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 1044 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1044 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1044 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 5TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 5TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
