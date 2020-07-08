1044 5TH Street

Amenities

Sophisticated retreat nestled in the middle of the highly coveted "North of Wilshire" area of Santa Monica! Remarkably renovated 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath offers a great open floor plan w/high ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and custom fireplace. Bright gourmet kitchen complete with contemporary fixtures, wine fridge, microwave drawer, sleek cabinets, and tons of storage. Perfectly appointed dining area transitions seamlessly~into living area w/space for lounging while sliding glass doors open to an expansive private patio w/separate seating areas and privacy, perfect for alfresco dining & entertaining. Oversized master bedroom w/en-suite bathroom, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub, and seperate shower. Large second bedroom offers oversized closet with private en-suite bathroom and sliding glass doors to patio. With this incredible location you'll be only moments away world-famous restaurants, 3rd St. Promenade, the Santa Monica Pier and the beach!