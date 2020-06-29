All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1040 YALE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1040 YALE Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

1040 YALE Street

1040 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1040 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This is a beautiful custom-built North of Wilshire 4 bedroom 4 bath home with large open rooms, high ceilings, fireplace, and teak hardwood floors. There is an extensive master suite with a connected gym/office or baby's room, walk-in closets, a steam shower, and French doors to outdoor patios. The kitchen and baths have granite counters and vanities, and the appliances are stainless steel. The home features a large sunny loft/office, it is wired with CAT5, there are grassy yards and a 2 "plus" car garage with alley access and electric car charger. The schools are top-notch and location and access to amenities are excellent. Walk to world-class restaurants, close to beaches, Montana Ave, and The Third Street Promenade. This is a recently re-built custom home with high end finishes in coveted north of Wilshire Santa Monica location, convenient to freeways, and the beach. The property will be available on Jan 1st, 2020. One or two year lease. Home is now furnished differently than photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 YALE Street have any available units?
1040 YALE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1040 YALE Street have?
Some of 1040 YALE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 YALE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1040 YALE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 YALE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1040 YALE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1040 YALE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1040 YALE Street offers parking.
Does 1040 YALE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 YALE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 YALE Street have a pool?
No, 1040 YALE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1040 YALE Street have accessible units?
No, 1040 YALE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 YALE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 YALE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 YALE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 YALE Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles