1040 YALE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

This is a beautiful custom-built North of Wilshire 4 bedroom 4 bath home with large open rooms, high ceilings, fireplace, and teak hardwood floors. There is an extensive master suite with a connected gym/office or baby's room, walk-in closets, a steam shower, and French doors to outdoor patios. The kitchen and baths have granite counters and vanities, and the appliances are stainless steel. The home features a large sunny loft/office, it is wired with CAT5, there are grassy yards and a 2 "plus" car garage with alley access and electric car charger. The schools are top-notch and location and access to amenities are excellent. Walk to world-class restaurants, close to beaches, Montana Ave, and The Third Street Promenade. This is a recently re-built custom home with high end finishes in coveted north of Wilshire Santa Monica location, convenient to freeways, and the beach. The property will be available on Jan 1st, 2020. One or two year lease. Home is now furnished differently than photos