1030 Bay St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Available now, Large 3 Level Condo with a rooftop, this 2Bed + 2.5Bath with an additional room that could be used as a Den/office space. This townhouse style unit it's located in walking distance from Main Street and all the trendy shops and restaurants in Santa Monica.



On the ground floor of this quiet unit you will find a spacious bright open concept living room/dining room with fireplace, 2 side patios, and 1 half bath. A chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the dining area & there are 2 side patios for entertaining. The 2nd floor consists of large master bedroom with high ceiling, multiple closets, and en-suite bath with spa tub and dual sinks. Guest bedroom and a 3/4 bath accessed from the hallway. 3rd floor has an enclosed loft (ideal for a private office or small bedroom) and large roof deck with views of the surrounding hills.



This unit includes an attached underground garage for two cars and plenty of extra storage. A must see to appreciate the size!



** There is Facetime / Virtual Videos Available.



Please text Jaelen 213-200-7176 if you'd love to view this home!



