Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1030 Bay St

1030 Bay Street · (310) 699-9224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1030 Bay Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$4,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available now, Large 3 Level Condo with a rooftop, this 2Bed + 2.5Bath with an additional room that could be used as a Den/office space. This townhouse style unit it's located in walking distance from Main Street and all the trendy shops and restaurants in Santa Monica.

On the ground floor of this quiet unit you will find a spacious bright open concept living room/dining room with fireplace, 2 side patios, and 1 half bath. A chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the dining area & there are 2 side patios for entertaining. The 2nd floor consists of large master bedroom with high ceiling, multiple closets, and en-suite bath with spa tub and dual sinks. Guest bedroom and a 3/4 bath accessed from the hallway. 3rd floor has an enclosed loft (ideal for a private office or small bedroom) and large roof deck with views of the surrounding hills.

This unit includes an attached underground garage for two cars and plenty of extra storage. A must see to appreciate the size!

** There is Facetime / Virtual Videos Available.

Please text Jaelen 213-200-7176 if you'd love to view this home!

(RLNE5361884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Bay St have any available units?
1030 Bay St has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1030 Bay St have?
Some of 1030 Bay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Bay St currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Bay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Bay St pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Bay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1030 Bay St offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Bay St does offer parking.
Does 1030 Bay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 Bay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Bay St have a pool?
No, 1030 Bay St does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Bay St have accessible units?
No, 1030 Bay St does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Bay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Bay St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Bay St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Bay St does not have units with air conditioning.
