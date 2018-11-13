All apartments in Santa Monica
1023 9th Street

Location

1023 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 09/01/19 S.M.APARTMENT BUILDING - Property Id: 101402

Quiet prime 1 bedroom/1bath apartment available in Santa Monica. Large bright lower front 1 bedroom/1bath. Dining area in full Kitchen including refrigerator and stove. Large closets in bedroom and living room. Adjoining hallway also has cupboard for linens and extra storage The bathroom has tile and bathtub/shower. Building is conveniently located to buses, metro- link, schools, shops and beach.There is a key entry laundry room for tenants on site with casual sundeck for relaxing. Assigned parking space included. No pets/No Smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101402p
Property Id 101402

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5095024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 9th Street have any available units?
1023 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1023 9th Street have?
Some of 1023 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1023 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1023 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1023 9th Street offers parking.
Does 1023 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1023 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1023 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
