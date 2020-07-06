1021 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 01/05/20 Large + Modern Top Floor Rear Corner 1BR/1BA with natural hardwood floors and massive walk-in closet. This is a Stand Alone unit in the back of property with no shared walls!! Private in unit side by side washer dryer (laundry/pantry room) and secured garage parking spot! Ultra Prime Santa Monica location close to everything! Must see in person to believe. No shared walls! Ultra private and quiet upper that gets tons of natural light. Unit is avail to lease ASAP and sooner is preferred. Secure Garage parking for 1 vehicle. W/D in unit.



- WASHER DRYER IN UNIT!!

- GARAGE PARKING!!

- NO SHARED WALLS!!!



Local Employers:



WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for much faster response)



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1021-20th-st-santa-monica-ca-90403-usa/b670d10a-40a1-4c50-9cc9-f44e509d01a5



