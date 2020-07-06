All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1021 20th Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1021 20th Street

1021 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1021 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 01/05/20 Large + Modern Top Floor Rear Corner 1BR/1BA with natural hardwood floors and massive walk-in closet. This is a Stand Alone unit in the back of property with no shared walls!! Private in unit side by side washer dryer (laundry/pantry room) and secured garage parking spot! Ultra Prime Santa Monica location close to everything! Must see in person to believe. No shared walls! Ultra private and quiet upper that gets tons of natural light. Unit is avail to lease ASAP and sooner is preferred. Secure Garage parking for 1 vehicle. W/D in unit.

- WASHER DRYER IN UNIT!!
- GARAGE PARKING!!
- NO SHARED WALLS!!!

Local Employers:

WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for much faster response)

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1021-20th-st-santa-monica-ca-90403-usa/b670d10a-40a1-4c50-9cc9-f44e509d01a5

(RLNE5405085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 20th Street have any available units?
1021 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1021 20th Street have?
Some of 1021 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1021 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1021 20th Street offers parking.
Does 1021 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 20th Street have a pool?
No, 1021 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1021 20th Street has units with air conditioning.

