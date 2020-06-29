All apartments in Santa Monica
1021 12TH Street

1021 12th Street
Location

1021 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit, situated on the top floor which faces west towards the beach. Beautiful tiled entry which leads to hardwood flooring in large living room, with a usable balcony coming off of the living, also westward facing views. Plus, a lovely breakfast area off the kitchen and living space. An amazing bar area sits off the living room as well. Spacious bedrooms, including a private, Master suit, with views of the Santa Monica Mountains. The 3rd bedroom could be used as an office, guest room or gym. Stellar location! Steps away from all the restaurants and shopping on Montana Ave. In unit washer/dryer room. Water and gas included! Available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 12TH Street have any available units?
1021 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1021 12TH Street have?
Some of 1021 12TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1021 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1021 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1021 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 1021 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 12TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 1021 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 12TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 12TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
