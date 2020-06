Amenities

Warm, charming and cozy newly remodeled light and bright one bedroom/one bath cottage. Stylish and chic with wood floors, Carella marble, stainless steel appliances and gas fireplace. Beautiful details in kitchen and bath. Laundry in unit. Live the Santa Monica lifestyle with easy access to Montana Ave restaurants and shops or relax in the newly landscaped garden or BBQ with friends. This is the place to call home!