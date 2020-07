Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Newly remodeled light and bright two bedroom/two bath cottage with bonus storage area in unit. Stylish and chic with wood floors, Carella marble, stainless steel appliances, central heat, recessed lighting and inside laundry. Beautiful details in the kitchen and baths. Private front entrance and shared central courtyard lushly landscaped plus fountain, sitting area and BBQ. Minutes to Montana Avenue restaurants and shops.