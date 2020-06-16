1010 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2BED/ 2.5 BATH plus DEN townhouse unit located in a prime area of Santa Monica, just blocks from the ocean, parks and 3rd St Promenade. Unit features living room fireplace, private outdoor patio, kitchen finished with granite countertops and all white cabinets, washer/ dryer inside the garage. The building is a quiet & secure with direct garage access parking, which includes 2 parking spaces. Located in prized Santa Monica Malibu School District. Ask agent for more details & available units!