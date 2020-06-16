All apartments in Santa Monica
1010 4th Street

Location

1010 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1309 sqft

Amenities

Spacious 2BED/ 2.5 BATH plus DEN townhouse unit located in a prime area of Santa Monica, just blocks from the ocean, parks and 3rd St Promenade. Unit features living room fireplace, private outdoor patio, kitchen finished with granite countertops and all white cabinets, washer/ dryer inside the garage. The building is a quiet & secure with direct garage access parking, which includes 2 parking spaces. Located in prized Santa Monica Malibu School District. Ask agent for more details & available units!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 4th Street have any available units?
1010 4th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 4th Street have?
Some of 1010 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1010 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1010 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 1010 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1010 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
