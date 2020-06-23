1007 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Stunning 4th floor Ocean Avenue condo with ocean and city views. Amazing details throughout including stone fireplace, glass tiled kitchen, Wolf and Subzero appliances, Miele dishwasher, designer lighting, master bathroom suite with steam shower and jetted soaking tub. Brand new French White Oak hardwood floors, built-ins throughout, surround sound, tons of closets and a storage unit in the garage. Two side by side parking spaces in underground garage. Washer and dryer in unit. HOA dues include gas & water. Building has high reserves! Relax outside on your private deck with a glass of wine enjoying ocean views. Moments to 3rd Street Promenade and just across the street from Palisades Park. Move-in ready!