All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1007 OCEAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1007 OCEAN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1007 OCEAN Avenue

1007 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1007 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 4th floor Ocean Avenue condo with ocean and city views. Amazing details throughout including stone fireplace, glass tiled kitchen, Wolf and Subzero appliances, Miele dishwasher, designer lighting, master bathroom suite with steam shower and jetted soaking tub. Brand new French White Oak hardwood floors, built-ins throughout, surround sound, tons of closets and a storage unit in the garage. Two side by side parking spaces in underground garage. Washer and dryer in unit. HOA dues include gas & water. Building has high reserves! Relax outside on your private deck with a glass of wine enjoying ocean views. Moments to 3rd Street Promenade and just across the street from Palisades Park. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
1007 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1007 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 1007 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1007 OCEAN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1007 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1007 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1007 OCEAN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1007 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1007 OCEAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 1007 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1007 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 OCEAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 OCEAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles