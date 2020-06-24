2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Book a showing and visit this lovely apartment on the friendly Armstrong neighborhood in Santa Ana, California now!



This unfurnished apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 covered and 1 uncovered parking.



The bright and well-ventilated. 1,200-square-foot units interior has tile flooring, sliding glass door, recessed lighting, and large windows with blinds. The elegant kitchen is equipped with smooth countertop, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Its bedrooms are comfortable spaces to rest and sleep. Whereas the bathrooms are clean and cozy with a nice bathtub, marble-topped vanity, and a shower/tub combo privately partitioned by a shower curtain. It has central air conditioning and electric heating for climate control. For your laundry needs, an in-unit washer and dryer are provided.



Smoking is forbidden in the apartment. Utilities like water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees are included in the rent.



Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Exterior feature includes a patio perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining guests. Tenant/s can freely use the shared swimming pool.



Walkability - restaurants and supermarket are within walking distance. Also South Coast Plaza is about a mile away.

2510 West MacArthur Boulevard is somewhat walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Griset Park, Wimbleton Park, and Wakeham Park.



Nearby Schools:

Greenville Fundamental Elementary School - 0.3 miles, 5/10

Segerstrom High School - 0.32 miles, 7/10

Jim Thorpe Fundamental School - 0.3 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:

76 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.0 miles

211 Huntington Beach - Irvine Express - 0.2 miles

150 Santa Ana / Costa mesa - 0.2 miles

150A Santa Ana / Costa mesa - 0.2 miles



(RLNE4865602)