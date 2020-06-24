All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I

2510 W MacArthur Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Armstrong
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2510 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing and visit this lovely apartment on the friendly Armstrong neighborhood in Santa Ana, California now!

This unfurnished apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 covered and 1 uncovered parking.

The bright and well-ventilated. 1,200-square-foot units interior has tile flooring, sliding glass door, recessed lighting, and large windows with blinds. The elegant kitchen is equipped with smooth countertop, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Its bedrooms are comfortable spaces to rest and sleep. Whereas the bathrooms are clean and cozy with a nice bathtub, marble-topped vanity, and a shower/tub combo privately partitioned by a shower curtain. It has central air conditioning and electric heating for climate control. For your laundry needs, an in-unit washer and dryer are provided.

Smoking is forbidden in the apartment. Utilities like water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees are included in the rent.

Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Exterior feature includes a patio perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining guests. Tenant/s can freely use the shared swimming pool.

Walkability - restaurants and supermarket are within walking distance. Also South Coast Plaza is about a mile away.
2510 West MacArthur Boulevard is somewhat walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Griset Park, Wimbleton Park, and Wakeham Park.

Nearby Schools:
Greenville Fundamental Elementary School - 0.3 miles, 5/10
Segerstrom High School - 0.32 miles, 7/10
Jim Thorpe Fundamental School - 0.3 miles, 8/10
Segerstrom High School - 0.32 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
76 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.0 miles
211 Huntington Beach - Irvine Express - 0.2 miles
150 Santa Ana / Costa mesa - 0.2 miles
150A Santa Ana / Costa mesa - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4865602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I have any available units?
2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I have?
Some of 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I is pet friendly.
Does 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I offer parking?
Yes, 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I offers parking.
Does 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I have a pool?
Yes, 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I has a pool.
Does 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I have accessible units?
No, 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 W MacArthur Blvd Unit I has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine