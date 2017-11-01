Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2379 N Flower St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2379 N Flower St
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2379 N Flower St
2379 North Flower Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2379 North Flower Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home ready for move in. This is a must see you can't afford to miss!!
(RLNE5344960)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2379 N Flower St have any available units?
2379 N Flower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2379 N Flower St have?
Some of 2379 N Flower St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2379 N Flower St currently offering any rent specials?
2379 N Flower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2379 N Flower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2379 N Flower St is pet friendly.
Does 2379 N Flower St offer parking?
Yes, 2379 N Flower St offers parking.
Does 2379 N Flower St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2379 N Flower St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2379 N Flower St have a pool?
No, 2379 N Flower St does not have a pool.
Does 2379 N Flower St have accessible units?
No, 2379 N Flower St does not have accessible units.
Does 2379 N Flower St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2379 N Flower St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703
Similar Pages
Santa Ana 1 Bedrooms
Santa Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with Balcony
Santa Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Cabrillo Park
Armstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast
Apartments Near Colleges
Santa Ana College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine