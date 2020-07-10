All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

1599 Loma Alta

1599 Loma Alta Drive · (619) 818-5734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1599 Loma Alta Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1599 Loma Alta · Avail. Aug 1

$3,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2030 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1599 Loma Alta Available 08/01/20 1599 Loma Alta - Single-story home in culdesac location in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos - See 3D Virtual Tour link below! Single-story home on a quiet culdesac in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos. 3 bedrooms plus a den/office (could be used as a bedroom), 3 full bathrooms, 2 large living areas, a huge backyard with views and access to walking trails. Great room with fireplace and sliding door to backyard. Large primary bedroom suite with roman tub, double sinks, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Finished 2-car attached garage with storage cabinets and access to side yard. Home is on solar for electricity. Owner pays $150 of water bill plus solar fee monthly. Security system installed and ready for activation for $59/mo paid by tenant. Tenant breaking lease - August 2020 rent $3500; starting September 2020 rent will be $3750. Common area greenbelt leads to walking trails for community. Small parks throughout the community. Close to Palomar College, Cal State San Marcos, San Marcos high schools, Sprinter transportation. Short drive to the beaches in Carlsbad and Oceanside. Pets considered on case-by-case basis and upon landlord approval and additional deposit. Limited showings due to Covid-19. See 3D tour at

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8fEZmwSCNE6&mls=1

All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out application and sign lease. Applicants must have excellent credit, income and rental reference. Apply online at www.aarepm.com. Email questions to jerre@jerrewalker.com or call Jerre Walker 619-818-5734.

(RLNE5902862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1599 Loma Alta have any available units?
1599 Loma Alta has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1599 Loma Alta have?
Some of 1599 Loma Alta's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1599 Loma Alta currently offering any rent specials?
1599 Loma Alta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1599 Loma Alta pet-friendly?
Yes, 1599 Loma Alta is pet friendly.
Does 1599 Loma Alta offer parking?
Yes, 1599 Loma Alta offers parking.
Does 1599 Loma Alta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1599 Loma Alta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1599 Loma Alta have a pool?
No, 1599 Loma Alta does not have a pool.
Does 1599 Loma Alta have accessible units?
No, 1599 Loma Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 1599 Loma Alta have units with dishwashers?
No, 1599 Loma Alta does not have units with dishwashers.
