1599 Loma Alta Available 08/01/20 1599 Loma Alta - Single-story home in culdesac location in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos - See 3D Virtual Tour link below! Single-story home on a quiet culdesac in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos. 3 bedrooms plus a den/office (could be used as a bedroom), 3 full bathrooms, 2 large living areas, a huge backyard with views and access to walking trails. Great room with fireplace and sliding door to backyard. Large primary bedroom suite with roman tub, double sinks, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Finished 2-car attached garage with storage cabinets and access to side yard. Home is on solar for electricity. Owner pays $150 of water bill plus solar fee monthly. Security system installed and ready for activation for $59/mo paid by tenant. Tenant breaking lease - August 2020 rent $3500; starting September 2020 rent will be $3750. Common area greenbelt leads to walking trails for community. Small parks throughout the community. Close to Palomar College, Cal State San Marcos, San Marcos high schools, Sprinter transportation. Short drive to the beaches in Carlsbad and Oceanside. Pets considered on case-by-case basis and upon landlord approval and additional deposit. Limited showings due to Covid-19. See 3D tour at



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8fEZmwSCNE6&mls=1



All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out application and sign lease. Applicants must have excellent credit, income and rental reference. Apply online at www.aarepm.com. Email questions to jerre@jerrewalker.com or call Jerre Walker 619-818-5734.



(RLNE5902862)